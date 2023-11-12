Missoula holds Veterans Day ceremony at the courthouse

MISSOULA — This Veterans Day Missoula practiced one of its oldest traditions with a ceremony in front of the Doughboy Statue by the Missoula County Courthouse.

Many veterans and residents watched the ceremony as members of American Legion Post 27 and other military supporters performed read stories and poetry in honor of those who have served.

The ceremony concluded with a wreath ceremony that was placed at the base of the statue, Colonel Gary Swartz a U.S Army veteran reflected on what these honors mean to fellow service men and women.

“Most Veterans when they’re serving have the attitude that I am doing my job, I am supporting my country and my fellow veterans and they don’t really think much about recognition and so that makes events like today just that much more meaningful.”

Thank you to all those who have served.