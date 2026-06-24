Missoula Marathon Runners race for local youth in crisis

MISSOULA — When thousands of runners take to the streets this weekend for the Missoula Marathon, 60 participants will be running for more than personal records or Boston Marathon qualifying times.

For the 19th consecutive year, Youth Homes has partnered with the marathon through its "Run for Kids" team, raising funds for children facing abuse, neglect and emotional trauma. This year's efforts support the organization's most ambitious project yet: the Birnbaum Youth Home, a $4 million therapeutic crisis shelter for teenagers.

"All of the money that's being fundraised by the Run for Kids team members is going to the Birnbaum Youth Home, and we're in the final stretches of fundraising for that," said Amy Schaer, Youth Homes CEO. "We have just about $500,000 left to fundraise, and we hope to open in the fall."

The facility will serve youth ages 10-17 who might otherwise end up in emergency rooms, jail cells or psychiatric units. It's named after Geoff Birnbaum, who served as Youth Homes' executive director for 42 years before his death in 2025.

Each Run for Kids team member commits to raising at least $500, though more than 20 runners have exceeded $1,000 in donations. The organization hopes to raise $100,000 from this year's event.

First-time marathoner Shanti Devins has already surpassed her original $750 goal, raising more than $1,200.

"I think run for the kids is the sweet spot for me where I get to do something both for myself, which is try to run my first marathon, and at the same time get to do something really cool for this community that I love, which is supporting youth homes," Devins said.

The response from her network surprised her.

"There were so many people who came out of the woodwork, like people from high school who I haven't seen in like a decade, all the way to my current boss," Devins said. "This is a way for them to support me in something really big I'm trying to do in my life and so it was also just really personally special to surpass that goal for me."

Youth Homes previously operated Attention Home, which served a similar purpose but closed in 2023 due to pandemic-related challenges, workforce shortages and inflation. The organization received a significant state grant for the new facility and broke ground last July.

The Birnbaum Youth Home represents a new approach to crisis intervention, providing a therapeutic environment where young people can "breathe, heal, and find their footing," according to Youth Homes.

Since 1971, Youth Homes has provided emergency shelters, therapeutic group homes, foster care and adoption programs, and counseling services for children in crisis.

Those interested in supporting the Run for Kids team can search "Youth Homes Run for Kids" online to find individual fundraising pages.

The Missoula Marathon, a Boston Marathon qualifier, takes place this weekend with runners from around the world participating in full and half-marathon distances.

