MISSOULA — There has been some long-standing tension between Missoula’s municipal court and the City of Missoula’s city attorney.

The tension largely stems from what three municipal court judges say is unprofessional conduct that has in turn impacted the court’s operations.

(WATCH: Missoula municipal court judges file legal complaint against Mayor Andrea Davis and the city attorney)

Missoula judges file complaint against mayor and city attorney

Missoula municipal court judges Jennifer Streano, Jacob Coolidge, Eli Parker and court administrator Kari Dady have now filed a legal complaint in Missoula’s District Court over the matter.

The complaint is seeking injunctive relief from Missoula District Court Judge Shane Vannatta to release a report that was performed by a Great Falls attorney over Keithi Worthington, Missoula’s city attorney.

The report was the result of an investigation into Worthington and her conduct between her office and the municipal court.

The report has yet to be released to the courts, however.

According to allegations found in the court documents, the City of Missoula’s Chief Administrative Officer, Dale Bickell, and Mayor Andrea Davis, had discussions with the municipal court judges about releasing the report.

The allegations continue, though, stating that the city changed positions several times over almost half a year about releasing the report. The city claims individual privacy concerns for the city attorney.

In a statement, the City of Missoula said that it does not comment on ongoing litigation.

The plaintiffs in the case are seeking release of the report to them so they can better understand the extent of misconduct by the city attorney.

The court documents state that after that, the courts and the city can move forward with mediation to resolve the outstanding issues.