MISSOULA - An organization dedicated to helping women break free from addiction and thrive is expanding.

Missoula's Adult and Teen Challenge PacWest is in the middle of a major project on its campus.

"About a year and a half ago, we grew to take in women with children, and so we were able to purchase the property right next to our current property, which was really an answer to prayer," Executive Director Jamie Rindal said.

Watch how this organization plans to expand:

Missoula nonprofit expands to help more women and children

In addition to purchasing property, Phase One of Adult and Teen Challenge's expansion involves remodeling a three-bedroom home for offices, and then turning offices in the nonprofit's main residential building into additional bedrooms.

The organization hopes to break ground next spring for Phase Two, which includes the construction of an 11,000-square-foot building to house programs and more rooms.

"It's extremely important. There, for a while, we had nine on a wait list; we had 25 in our program," Rindal said. "We had women; we had three different moms with their children in there. And you have gone through the building, and we invite the public out to see it all the time-- it's, we're cramped; there's a lot that's happening."

Staff member Rayna Hardy battled daily substance use for 18 years. She went through the faith-based recovery program and says it was a lifesaver.

"And they saw me, and they taught me so much, and it meant a lot," she said, trying to hold back tears. "Especially for women with children, it is huge. You can go into these programs by yourself-- a lot of the programs out there-- but you can't bring your kids with you, and you don't want to leave your kids."

Area churches, individual donors, and foundations are helping to fund the expanded campus, but Rindal says more resources are still needed.

"We need the support of our community; we need financial support; we need hands-- we need people that are willing to come alongside of us to be able to grow this," she said.

Rindal says the expansion project will allow them to create an even bigger environment where women can heal, grow, and thrive, alongside their children

