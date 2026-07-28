Missoula government officials approve clean energy program agreement

MISSOULA — On Monday night, the Missoula City Council and the Missoula County Commissioners voted to approve a Lead Community Agreement signing with NorthWestern Energy for the Green Power Program.

The agreement itself outlines the framework for how the program would work, essentially allowing the city and the county to voluntarily opt in and pay a tariff for access to new renewable energy as it comes onto the grid.

Watch the report here:

Missoula officials approve clean energy program agreement

The Green Power Program has been in the works since 2019, and now, with the agreement approved, another milestone has been reached in the long journey to implementation.

“This is a significant milestone to get to the point where we are able to celebrate the fact that we will be bringing on more green energy, whether that be solar or whether that be wind or another green source, to help deliver sustainable energy to our constituents and our community members,” said Missoula Mayor Andrea Davis.

City council members, like Betsy Craske, and the county commissioners, like Josh Slotnick, celebrated the long-awaited approval.

“While no single program can solve climate change, expanding access to clean electricity addresses one of its root causes. Every step we take to reduce greenhouse gas emissions is a step towards protecting the places, seasons, and quality of life that make Missoula home,” said Craske.

“The fact that these folks stuck with this for what, going on seven, eight years, when what was in front of them every day would push most people away. This is the essence of commitment, and we all just owe a huge debt of gratitude for you all for not giving up,” said Slotnick.

But it was not only officials who were excited for the agreement, but also community members and organizations.

“That the need to transition to clean energy is urgent, and this program is a meaningful step towards helping Missoula achieve its ambitious clean electricity goals,” said Shannon James, who came to speak for the Montana Environmental Information Center.

“This is an innovative and deeply thoughtful solution to multiple local problems. The Green Power Program would open the doors for Missoula to truly achieve our ambitious climate and sustainability goals,” said Jackson Crawford, president of the Missoula Sunrise Rotary Club.

From here, the agreement will go forth to the Public Service Commission in late September.

Full implementation of the program could be expected by 2029.