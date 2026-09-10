MISSOULA — After two years of rapid fundraising and construction, Youth Homes celebrated a major milestone Wednesday with the ribbon-cutting of a new therapeutic shelter designed to serve Missoula's most vulnerable children.

The Birnbaum Youth Home will open its doors to youth ages 10 to 17 who might otherwise end up in emergency rooms, jail cells, or sleeping on social workers' floors. The new home will fill a critical gap in the community's support system for children in crisis.

A new home for healing opens in Missoula. Here's the story:

Missoula opens new therapeutic shelter for at-risk youth

"They can continue their education, maintain the support that they have within this community, they can access mental and physical health services, and they can start to regain a sense of normalcy and belonging," said Amy Schaer, CEO of Youth Homes.

The $4 million facility features eight bedrooms and warm, inviting common spaces deliberately designed to feel like home rather than an institution. What makes this project particularly remarkable is its timeline, as most similar facilities take years longer to complete.

"In just two years, we were able to mobilize, to fundraise, to plan and execute and build this beautiful home," Schaer said. "I think it speaks volumes to the community that we live in, that people are willing to donate and willing to invest in youth."

The shelter bears the name of Geoff Birnbaum, who served as Youth Homes' executive director for 42 years before his sudden death in 2025. His daughter Mona Birnbaum attended Wednesday's ceremony and spoke about the family's pride in seeing her father's work continue.

"His drive, his commitment, and his legacy are so deserving of this honor," Mona Birnbaum said. "Our family is deeply grateful and incredibly humbled by all the friends and colleagues here today."

Geoff Birnbaum's decades of service helped shape Youth Homes into the organization it is today, and his vision for comprehensive youth services lives on in the new facility.

The rapid completion of the project reflects the community's commitment to its most vulnerable residents. Local donors, businesses, and volunteers all contributed to making the vision a reality.

"A place built by people who believe every young person deserves a safe place to land," Schaer said, describing the community effort that brought the project to fruition.

The Birnbaum Youth Home will welcome its first residents on September 15th. The facility will provide not just emergency shelter, but therapeutic services, educational support, and connection to mental and physical health resources.