Missoula Outdoor Cinema an opportunity to get involved

MISSOULA — For the next eight weeks the big screen will be outdoors with a different movie every Saturday at headstart school.

Missoula residents can grab their blankets and folding chairs to enjoy a night time outdoor movie put on by the North Missoula Community Development Corporation.

The NMCDC puts on this event not only to entertain the community but to encourage people living on the northside to get more involved in their neighborhood.

Event and Volunteer Coordinator at NMCDC Julian Constantini explains.

“If you’re wanting to get involved with the work the North Missoula Community Development Corporation is doing then this is kind of like the biggest opportunity to do that and we also just really value being in relationship with people within the community.”

To most this may just be a movie night, but NMCDC Executive Director Brittany Palmer says those who are interested can use this event to get involved with other community issues in the area.

“We do a lot of engagement around community planning and housing and the housing crisis and so this gives us an opportunity for neighbors to be together and experience joy and community together and we feel like that’s really important too like the celebratory aspect of just being… neighbors.”

To hammer home this philosophy Palmer elaborated on the unique way the NMCDC chooses to support its neighborhoods.

“Basically we support and do programs to support the neighborhood in a way that it’s not already being supported and then in the way that neighbors ask us to.”

For more information on Movie times and Dates visit https://www.nmcdc.org/building-community/programs/

