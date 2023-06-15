Missoula Paddleheads hosting two pride events in their ballpark

MISSOULA — This week, Missoula Paddleheads are hosting their annual pride night.

For the past five years this stadium has been host to an annual pride night baseball game, but this year the Paddleheads stadium is opening their doors to a different type of pride night event. Missoula Paddleheads Pride Events Coordinator Kim Klages-Johns looks forward to the event.

“We’re really excited to host tell us something the next day the fact that we’re having two events in the ballpark kind of is indicative of our support and we as an organization and a franchise and a team front office all the way down are extraordinarily supportive and we’re excited to be a part of it.”

Tell Us Something gathers a group of unannounced storytellers from the LGBTQ Plus community and allies, who come together to share their experiences with those who attend.

Tell Us Something founder Marc Moss explained how powerful telling these stories can be.

“So everybody has a story I think and everyone’s story is important which means that everyone is important and when you share your story, your true personal story, it helps give you confidence being out in front of a group of people like that but it also helps build community.”

But for Moss, it's not just about building community, but making sure the community is paying attention, especially during a difficult time for LGBTQ+ people.

“You know I feel like when we listen to each other’s stories, actively listen, and we’re not waiting to talk we are actually experiencing a moment through someone else’s eyes and walking in their shoes and that is how we start to change hearts and minds…if we can change the community’s hearts and minds for the better we can do the same for the larger world and make the world a better place.”

The Pride night baseball game is Thursday at 7:00 pm and the Tell Us Something event is Friday also at 7:00 pm.