Missoula Public Library displays creations from Spon Con

MISSOULA — On Saturday Missoula artists and community members participated in Spontaneous construction (or Spon Con) and made creations all out of recycled materials.

The event was hosted at Home ReSource and all the materials came from its yard.

From art pieces to functional furniture the creations from the event are now on display in the Missoula Public Library through Thursday, October 12 before they are auctioned off at the Missoula County Fairgrounds on October 13.

The Missoula Public Library will also host a reception on the displays during the first Friday art walk on October 6.