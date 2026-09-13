North Valley Food Bank's Harvest Fest unites Whitefish volunteers to harvest apples for those in need

WHITEFISH — Over 80 volunteers picked apples across Whitefish for the North Valley Food Bank's third annual Harvest Fest, gathering food for families in need while helping reduce wildlife conflicts in the city.

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Harvest Fest

Community Outreach Coordinator Maddie Culhane said the event serves multiple purposes.

"We do this for multiple reasons, to help decrease bear population in the city, and also the apples that get brought back we turn into applesauce, distribute it all throughout the year."

Among the volunteers were Shilo Martin and her son Jax, who picked together for the first time. For Shilo Martin, the decision to show up was personal.

"I work at Whitefish High School, and there's a real need for food for a lot of these kids, and to know that we are out here physically helping, it feels fantastic."

Jax Martin said the work felt worthwhile.

"I just think it's good for us to do a good deed and then it's good for them because they get to eat."

After the trees were picked clean, volunteers returned to the food bank, where a hot, locally sourced, pay-what-you-can meal was waiting for them. Culhane said the meal is open to everyone.

"We have the pay-what-you-can restaurant, so what that means is that no matter how much money you have, you have a seat at our table."

The meal is sourced from farms across the valley, a partnership that supports the food bank year-round.

"All the vegetables that we are offering in our meals are from local farms all throughout the valley. They support us whether we purchase to support them, or they donate it to us. We transform that food into those delicious meals and we give it to the community."

Culhane said community participation is what makes the event possible.

"It means everything. We can't do this event without community."