Montana Attorney General Presents $37K to Local Children's Advocacy Center

MISSOULA — Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen presented a $37,000 check to Emma's House in the Bitterroot Valley Wednesday, providing crucial funding for the children's advocacy center's ongoing operations. Montana received $3.5 million in a multi-state settlement with Johnson & Johnson to resolve allegations the company made, marketed and knowingly sold baby powder tainted with carcinogenic asbestos.

Knudsen's office specifically earmarked some of that money for children's advocacy centers across the state, recognizing these facilities as consistently underfunded despite their crucial role in supporting young victims.

"I didn't even know that children's advocacy centers existed before I had this job," Knudsen said. The Attorney General, who previously served as a county attorney in rural eastern Montana, noted the stark difference in resources between rural and more populated areas of the state.

Children's advocacy centers like Emma's House provide comprehensive services under one roof, including forensic interviews, counseling services, and medical care for child victims of abuse. This coordinated approach prevents re-traumatization by eliminating the need for multiple interviews across different agencies.

"We're not interviewing that victim over and over again and re-traumatizing them," Knudsen explained. "They're such a cool resource."

The $37,000 represents what Knudsen calls a "win-win for the state," directing settlement money toward facilities that serve some of Montana's most vulnerable residents. The Attorney General's office identified the national multi-state settlement as an opportunity to support these centers' ongoing operations.

Emma's House serves families throughout the Bitterroot Valley, providing critical services to children who have experienced trauma while ensuring their cases are handled with care and expertise.

More information about Emma's House can be found here.

