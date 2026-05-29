Sam Forstag touts affordability as top issue in rally with AOC

MISSOULA — On Thursday, U.S. House of Representatives candidate Sam Forstag held a rally, with U.S. House of Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez coming out to support his campaign.

“This campaign is about two basic notions. First, it is not too late to build a country, to build a future where every person can work one good job and afford a roof over their head, health coverage that actually gets you health care when you need it, and child care if you'd like to stick around this state and raise a family like I would without getting run out of town because you cannot afford it. And after all of that, you should be able to afford a steady, safe retirement on the back end and you know what, you ought to be able to have enough time to go recreate or hunt or fish or ski or climb on your public lands while you're at it. That is not too much to ask,” Democratic U.S. House of Representatives Candidate Sam Forstag said.

Candidate Sam Forstag centered much of his speech on the topic of affordability, pointing to topics like housing and the ability to live off of working one job.

On top of affordability, Forstag also spoke about taking on wealthy individuals.

“By coming together as Montanans to stand in our power against the corporations and billionaires who have sunk their claws into Congress trying to buy up our representation just like the Copper Kings before them,” Forstag said.

Representative Ocasio-Cortez spoke on similar issues, ultimately pointing to Sam Forstag as the right candidate to address the issues.

“Montana, we're fighting for our kids. We're fighting for our houses. We're fighting for our water. We're fighting to have a government that belongs to us now. And we do that by electing Sam Forstag to Congress,” Representative Ocasio-Cortez said.

Sam Forstag will face off against Russell Cleveland, Matt Rains and Ryan Busse in the primary on June 2. You can be sure to catch the results by tuning in, as we'll be sure to keep you updated.