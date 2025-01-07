Indigenous lawmakers sworn in as Montana Legislature begins 69th session

HELENA — The 69th session of the Montana Legislature got underway on Monday, Jan. 6 in Helena.

Over a dozen elected Indigenous lawmakers are now representing Montana and their tribal nations at the state level and that means keeping Native issues are at the forefront.

"This is an exciting endeavor, they are laying a foundation, for future representation for Indigenous people, for us to build off of,” said CSKT tribal member Mariah Camel.

Camel added that it’s a historic moment for her people as three CSKT tribal members were among the other Indigenous lawmakers sworn in Monday.

Those legislators include Shelly Fyant (D-HD 91) who now represents a section of the Flathead Reservation. It's her first time in state government.

"We’re looking to get Montana back on track, there’s just so much work to be done and I am excited to be a part of it,” Fyant told MTN.

New Indigenous lawmakers will play a significant part in passing laws for Montana, especially as members of The American Indian Caucus, such as Jade Sooktis (D-HD 41), who represents Lame Deer.

Sooktis says it's important for Native people to pay attention and understand the laws being presented and passed, not just for themselves, but for all of Montana.

"It’s incredible to be in this position because our ancestors fought so hard to be here and to keep our identity alive, and to have our voices included in these sessions. It means representation for all Indian country."