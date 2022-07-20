GREAT FALLS - One person died and another was injured in a one-vehicle rollover crash in Glacier County on Tuesday.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol (MHP), two people in a Nissan Pathfinder were northbound on Heart Butte Road near mile marker 14 at about 7 p.m.

The SUV went off the road for an unknown reason, striking a delineator post; the driver corrected to the left and got back on the road, crossed the center line, and then over-corrected to the right.

The driver-side wheel caught the asphalt, causing the SUV to "trip and roll."

MTN News

The 23-year old female passenger was thrown from the vehicle onto the road and crushed; she died at the scene. The name of the woman has not been released by the Sheriff's Office at this time.

The SUV rolled once again before coming to rest on the driver side; the 41-year old male driver's arm was trapped under the vehicle. His current medical condition has not been disclosed.

The MHP says that neither person was wearing a seatbelt, and that speed and alcohol may have been factors in the crash.