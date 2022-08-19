Additional info released on human foot found at Yellowstone National Park hot spring

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK - Yellowstone National Park officials released more information on Friday after part of a human foot was found at Abyss Pool on Tuesday, Aug. 16.

A park news release said evidence gathered by YNP law enforcement officers so far indicates the incident involved one person and likely happened on the morning of July 31, 2022, at Abyss Pool.

Park officials currently believe there was no foul play, and an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death is ongoing. No further details are being shared at this time.

