Additional info released on human foot found at Yellowstone National Park hot spring

Diane Renkin/AP
In this photo provided by the National Park Service is the Abyss Pool hot spring in the southern part of Yellowstone National Park, Wy., in June 2015. Park officials are investigating after part of a foot, in a shoe, was found floating in the hot spring on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. (Diane Renkin/National Park Service via AP)
Posted at 10:52 AM, Aug 19, 2022
YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK - Yellowstone National Park officials released more information on Friday after part of a human foot was found at Abyss Pool on Tuesday, Aug. 16.

A park news release said evidence gathered by YNP law enforcement officers so far indicates the incident involved one person and likely happened on the morning of July 31, 2022, at Abyss Pool.

Park officials currently believe there was no foul play, and an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death is ongoing. No further details are being shared at this time.

