ANACONDA — The Anaconda School Board fired its superintendent at its regular meeting last week.

Superintendent Justin Barnes was terminated by the school board Thursday, according to School Board Chair Kevin Morley.

Barnes, who was hired in 2018, was first placed on administrative leave by the board in May.

The board did not give a reason for the termination.

Assistant Superintendent Dan Laughlin is filling in as superintendent until the board finds a replacement.