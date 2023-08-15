Annual An Ri Ra Festival hailed as a success in Butte

BUTTE - Workers are busy taking down the stage and the tents at the Original Headframe after the annual An Ri Ra Festival took place over the weekend in Butte.

Organizers of the festival say the event was well attended by people from in town and out of town and even internationally.

They say they are already looking forward to next year’s event.

"We at one point we did a show of hands from within the state, within Butte, or from across the country and we had a lot of people HERE from all over," said Brendan McDonough, one of the An Ri Ra event organizers.

The celebration is in its 19th year of operation and McDonough says the 2023 event was seen as a huge success.

"It was a great return and a great comeback from last year after a two-year break," said McDonough.

The success could be seen in attendance but also in donations, sponsorship, and on-site sales of food, beverages, and merchandise. Perhaps the real success comes from the performer’s reactions to the festival.

"Our international performers, they love coming here and the word's out about Butte, especially in the Irish community," said McDonough.