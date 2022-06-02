Watch
NewsMontana News

Actions

Armed man taken into custody after barricading in Butte home

butte police.jpeg
MTN News
butte police.jpeg
Posted at 11:17 AM, Jun 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-02 13:17:54-04

BUTTE - The Butte Police SWAT was involved in an incident in the 4800 block of South Utah Street in Butte Wednesday evening.

Patrol officers had responded to an incident where a male who was involved in a domestic incident had barricaded himself inside a residence.

The male was armed with several knives and it was believed he may also have a handgun.

Negotiators did communicate with the male for over two hours.

Then at approximately 9 p.m., the SWAT Team forced entry to the house and the male was taken into custody.

No one was injured during the incident. However, A-1 Ambulance and Butte Fire Rescue were staged at the scene in the event of injuries.

More information will be provided when it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf over 800 holes for $119