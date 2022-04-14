Watch
ATG-Cognizant wins first ever "boxing" competition for Montana Food Bank Network

The ATG/Cognizant crew moves quickly to fill and seal cereal bags for the Mail-a-Meal boxes<br/>
Posted at 4:14 PM, Apr 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-14 18:20:28-04

MISSOULA - Unlike the "Rocky" movies, we don't know if there will be a sequel.

But it was the tech company over the social media company in the first-ever "boxing" competition for Missoula Food Bank Network (MFBN).

No "Apollo Creed" star-spangled shorts were in evidence but there was a tremendous amount of energy a few weeks ago as Submittable, the social media company, and ATG-Cognizant, the business technology company, faced off to see who could pack the most "Mail-a-Meal" boxes for MFBN to distribute across the state.

And while there are no losers in a service effort like this, ATG-Cognizant came out on top, packing 7,077-pounds of food to nearly 6,500-pounds for Submittable. That's 14,000-pounds worth! And enough to cover the entire spring distribution of the food boxes for agency.

And actually, there are indications of a "sequel", as both firms have offered to come back and help this summer.

If you're business would like to help out, the assistance is always welcome. Just contact the Montana Food Bank Network.

