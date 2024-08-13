Authorities euthanize black bear that attacked sleeping girl near Red Lodge

RED LOGDE — A black bear that attacked a sleeping child in a tent near Red Lodge has been euthanized, according to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP).

The agency posted on social media that it believes it found the right bear, but capture efforts will continue Tuesday as a precaution.

FWP responded to the bear attack which happened at a private campground south of Red Lodge at approximately 10 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024.

WATCH: Campers on alert after young girl attacked by black bear at Montana campground

Campers on alert after young girl attacked by bear near Red Lodge

The young girl was taken to a hospital in Billings following the attack and the campground was evacuated.

The incident remains under investigation.



