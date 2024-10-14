Average gas prices in Montana continue downward trend

MISSOULA — Gas prices have once again dropped across the Treasure State.

GasBuddy.com reports average gasoline prices in Montana have fallen 3.7¢ per gallon in the last week and sat at an average of $3.18 per gallon as of Monday, October 14, 2024.

Prices are 17.1¢ per gallon lower than at this time a month ago and 72.7¢ per gallon lower than a year ago.

The national average price of gasoline rose 3.3¢ per gallon over the last week to $3.16 per gallon, which is unchanged from a month ago.



"The national average price of gasoline has returned to a slight climb over the last week as Iran's attack on Israel has slowly funneled to the gas pump, as expected. For now, while Milton has left a third of all stations in Florida without gas, the storm itself is not impacting prices, and the situation in Florida is expected to improve," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "With oil prices recently starting to fall again, the rise we saw could end before you know it. And with restoration happening in Florida, we could start to see a decline in gas prices in the weeks ahead, with a good chance of seeing the first sub-$3 per gallon national average since 2021." GassBuddy.com reports the cheapest gas in Montana was at $3.01 per gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was $3.60 per gallon.