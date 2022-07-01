Be "snake smart" if headed outdoors in Montana

GREAT FALLS - The number of rattlesnake sightings in parts of Montana is climbing as the temperatures warm up.

According to the Fort Benton Police Department, several rattlesnake sightings were reported during the summer celebration event last weekend. There was also a dog bitten in the community.

The prairie rattlesnake , Montana’s only venomous snake, is found throughout the state, including in and around Great Falls. The prairie rattler likes tall grass, river banks, and rocky outcrops that face the sun.

US Food & Drug Administration (FDA) statistics show that between 7,000 and 8,000 people are bitten by venomous snakes each year. On average, fewer than 10 of the bites end up being fatal. Up to 150,000 pets are also reported to be bitten each year.

The only venomous snake in Montana is the prairie rattlesnake. It is commonly found, as the name states, in prairies as well as near rivers and bodies of water.

First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park near Great Falls is home to many rattlesnakes. Employees encourage folks to come along for guided tours where snakes are often sighted nestled underneath rocks or slithering through the brush.

MTN Rattlesnake warning sign at Buffalo Jump State Park

Clark Carlson-Thompson, the recreation manager at Buffalo Jump State Park, said that rattlesnakes will generally retreat when in close proximity to humans, however, it is important to take the time to learn the safety precautions when heading outdoors.

"If you do encounter one on the trail, make sure you know where it is once you hear that signature rattle. Once you know where it is, back away," he explained. "Most of the time it will slither off because they don't want to mess with you."

Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks (FWP) does not regulate the killing of rattlesnakes. However, it may be illegal on a local level so it is important to check in with a local game warden or biologist.

Carlson-Thompson said if you are bitten by a rattlesnake, it's important to remain calm and call 911. Panicking or running for help only increases blood flow and spreads the venom. Carlson-Thompson said it also helps to take off constricting clothes or jewelry to prevent massive swelling.

According to Montana State University , the following types of snakes can be found in Montana: