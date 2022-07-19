The Beartooth Highway will reopen ahead of schedule this Friday, July 22, at 5 p.m.

The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) announced Tuesday on its Facebook page that state crew and Riverside Contracting are finishing repair work ahead of schedule on U.S. Highway 212 south of Red Lodge.

The highway was damaged in six spots on the Montana side following the massive flooding in the region in mid-June.

The Wyoming side of the scenic highway partially reopened June 28.

Check the MDT 511 map/app for up-to-date info before you travel: 511mt.net