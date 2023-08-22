Bishop Warfel steps down from Diocese of Great Falls-Billings

GREAT FALLS - The Catholic Diocese of Great Falls-Billings announced on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, that Bishop Michael Warfel has resigned from his position, and that Jeffrey Michael Fleming will succeed him.

Warfel had led the Diocese of Great Falls-Billings since 2008, and announced in April 2022 that he would retire when he turned 75 years old, which is the age when bishops are required to turn in their resignation to the Pope.

The Diocese shared this message on Facebook:

As of 4:00AM Mountain Time (Noon Rome Time), August 22, 2023, Pope Francis accepted Bishop Warfel's resignation from office. Thank you Bishop Warfel for your over fifteen years of service and ministry to the Diocese of Great Falls-Billings.

Fleming was born in Billings and raised in Belt. He graduated from Carroll College in Helena with degrees in Theology and Religious Education.

He was ordained to the priesthood on May 19, 1992, and earned a Licentiate in Canon Law (JCL) in 1998 from the Catholic University of America.

The Diocese of Great-Falls Billings includes 50 parishes and 50 missions that serve a Catholic population of approximately 38,654.