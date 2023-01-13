Body of missing Montana woman found after 5-day search

BILLINGS - Searchers found the body of missing 77-year-old Billings woman Sherri Richterich Friday morning after five days of searching.

Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder said she was found dead near the railroad track by Interstate 90 and near her home in the area of Green Acres Drive and Rudio Road around 10:35 a.m.

Authorities do not suspect foul play, and the cause of death is unknown. Richterich had Alzheimer's and was believed to have wandered from her home.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

