Bozeman High School senior accepted to the U.S. Naval Academy

BOZEMAN — A senior from Bozeman High School has been accepted into the United States Naval Academy.

Karly Jordan is one of more than 16,000 students from across the country to apply to the Naval Academy.

That application process is no walk in the park. Karly had to receive a nomination from Congressman Zinke, clear a medical exam, and successfully pass a physical fitness evaluation.

Between Karly’s impressive background as a varsity soccer player and her countless volunteer hours within the high school and the community? It’s no wonder she was accepted into the Naval Academy, taking one of the 1,800 seats open for their class of 2029.

Friends and family recently gathered to watch Richard Bennett, the blue and gold officer representative for Bozeman High School, present Karly with her certificate of appointment.

Karly says she still can’t believe it's all happening.

“I was shocked, to say the least. I was very, very happy. Just super excited. I told myself it’s not the end of the world, I’m probably not gonna get in. It’ll be ok, we’ll figure out another plan. But I was just so excited and overwhelmed for months, I still am beaming with joy,” says Karly.

Karly leaves for the Naval Academy at the end of June.

Upon employment at the United States Naval Academy, Karly will receive a full 4-year scholarship.

At the end of her tenure, Karly hopes to serve in the US Navy as a pilot.