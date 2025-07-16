Montana Department of Justice launches chaplaincy program to spiritually support staff

HELENA — A brand-new chaplaincy program with the Montana Department of Justice is now officially up and running.

Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen says the department has never had a chaplaincy program to provide spiritual support and comfort for its employees.

Hear from the new Montana Department of Justice chaplains:

However, after a swearing-in ceremony on Tuesday, that has changed.

The roughly ten men and women are now all officially employees of the Montana Department of Justice (DOJ).

"I'm excited. Very excited," said Scott Falkowski, one of the chaplains.

He is a part-time pastor at Mount Helena Community Church.

"I believe I have been blessed with an ear to listen," said Falkowski.

Allie Kaiser MTN News

Listening to staff with the DOJ is just one part of the work the chaplains will do.

They will also share resources, assist with incidents, lead prayers, and provide training.

"We have a lot of professionals here that deal with a lot of trauma," said Knudsen. "This is stuff that you can't just leave at the office."

The chaplaincy program will provide support to all DOJ employees.

Allie Kaiser MTN News

Some, like Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) troopers and investigators with the Division of Criminal Investigation, regularly experience trauma.

"Taking care of them spiritually and mentally is a huge component of their well-being," said MHP Colonel Kurt Sager.

Religious background does not matter; the chaplaincy program is a support tool for anyone who may need it.

A group of helpers, on call, and spread out all across the state.

Allie Kaiser MTN News

"My whole goal is to help people become whole, become healed from instances, or at least be on the journey towards healing," said Falkowski.

A journey towards healing and support for men and women who dedicate their own lives to helping others.

Call 406-444-2026 or email contactdoj@mt.gov for additional information about how to get involved in the chaplaincy program.