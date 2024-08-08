Bozeman streets near Montana State University set to close for Trump rally

BOZEMAN — Due to security concerns surrounding Donald Trump's rally at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse, the Bozeman Police Department will be closing several streets in that area beginning early Friday afternoon.



Starting at 1 pm, the following streets will be closed:

Kagy closed from S. 7th to S. 11th

S. 7th closed from Kagy to Grant

S. 11th closed from Grant to mid-way to Kagy

Grant closed from S. 11th to S. 7th

Bozeman Police Department

In a social media post, police said they expect the streets to re-open by 11 p.m.

Drivers should plan for traffic delays and interruptions to the south side of Bozeman Friday afternoon into the evening.