A look at the security planned for Donald Trump's Bozeman rally

BOZEMAN — The United States Secret Service is working closely with local Montana law enforcement to ensure the Donald Trump rally on Friday, August 9 will run smoothly and safely.

MTN takes a look at what kind of preparation goes into the security measures as the former president campaigns in Montana for the fifth time.



Following the recent assignation attempt against Trump, security will be monitored heavily.

"I think there's a variety of concerns, indoor events present their own challenges and one of the things that is always going to be critically important is the threat environment. The current threat environment is clearly high,” explained retired Secret Service Agent Mitch Price.

Price, who now lives in Bozeman, spent more than 20 years as an agent for the Secret Service. He told MTN that security preparations are underway for Friday’s rally.

"Montana is an open carry state. So, obviously residents are permitted to openly carry their firearms and that will be a security consideration in preparation for this event,” Price said.

A spokesperson for A United States Secret Services spokesperson told MTN the agency can't go into much detail following the events of July 13. But, people driving around Bozeman can expect to see various road closures.

Price emphasized that working with local law enforcement is a necessity.

"Collaboration with local law enforcement is absolutely critical as I've mentioned before, Secret Service can't do their job without local and state law enforcement."

We asked Price what type of robust security he assumes will be in place on Friday.

"Big, large crowd. So, magnetometers, metal detectors. All of the attendees will be processing through those. The lines will be pretty long so the protocols will be pretty robust around the screening process. You know searching vehicles as appropriate or people as appropriate and everyone attending will go through the magnetometers."

Price also talked with MTN about the protestors who are expected at the event, “Proximity of the protest site will be something that will be determined here this week prior to the event."

You can watch Friday's Trump rally in Bozeman over the air on MTN. The event will also be streamed on MTN station websites across Montana.

