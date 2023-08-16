Butte commissioners seeking more transparency around Superfund cleanup efforts

BUTTE - Some Butte commissioners are bringing a proposal before the city that will require more transparency in Butte's Superfund cleanup.

Butte Commissioner Jim Fisher and others want a resolution requiring the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Citizens Technical Environmental Committee to be more open about cleanup work going on in Butte that was ordered by the consent decree that was signed three years ago.

Citizens are concerned that not enough work has been done and the committee in charge of the effort is making changes without informing the public in a timely manner.

“The whole purpose of this resolution is to enforce all the participating parties to inform the community on what's transpiring, and the biggest issue is the council of commissioners wants what was signed into the consent decree done — they don't want changes to it,” said resolution supporter Mick Ringsak.

The resolution will be introduced at the commission meeting at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, in council chambers on the third floor of the Butte-Silver Bow Courthouse.