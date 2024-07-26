Butte motorcycle crash victim says his survival was 'miraculous'

BUTTE — A motorcycle accident that occurred at an intersection in Butte left Stephen Bradford with a shattered femur and a future with possible multiple surgeries and at least a year of recovery time and, yet, the young man still considers himself lucky.

“I should have died, but I didn’t. I don’t know how or why, but it’s miraculous that I didn’t,” said Stephen Bradford on the front porch of his parent’s home in Harrison where he is recovering.

The 28-year-old didn’t see the pickup truck he collided with at this intersection on Harrison Avenue on the evening of July 3rd. He does remember flying about 30 feet and landing on the sidewalk. His left leg shattered.

“I was worried about dying because that artery, I mean any of your arteries, you only have a couple minutes to live if it’s severed,” he recalled immediately after the crash.

Fortunately, he didn’t sever an artery, but his left hand and the femur bone in his leg were broken. Stephen was awake the entire time in the aftermath of the crash, but his body was in shock.

John Emeigh

“My leg and my arm were super, super, super hot. It was weird, it felt like there was lava running through me. Unless somebody touched me then it was excruciating. It’s one of those things where you wished you’d pass out because you don’t want to feel,” said Bradford.

The driver of the pickup involved in the crash was charged with a second offense DUI. Stephen said he holds no grudge against the driver, adding riding a motorcycle comes with risks.

“You have to accept that at some point something can happen, whether it be in our control or out of your control, and you could die. Unfortunately, that’s just the cost of riding a motorcycle and we all accept it getting on. We all know the risk,” he said.

The risk has been high for riders this summer in Montana. Since his accident, seven motorcyclists have died in crashes around the state, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

Though Stephen survived, there was a good chance he could have lost his leg. He’s had two surgeries at St. Vincent’s in Billings and at least one more surgery in a few weeks. He’s recovering at his father’s home in Harrison.

“It’s a whirlwind,” said his father, who is also named Stephen Bradford. “It’s a shock, there are days my head is spinning, but we couldn’t be more grateful to God and the citizens of Butte and everybody who’s helped us – St. James, St. V’s.”

Stephen said he loves motorcycling riding, but he’s not sure he’ll get back on the bike once he recovers.

“I want to, but this is also an experience that I don’t really want to have again. I don’t know how lucky I can get a second time,” he said with a laugh.

