Butte-Silver Bow set to hold annual Pride proclamation

BUTTE — A new state law banning Pride flags from flying at government buildings is not going to stop Butte-Silver Bow officials from hosting their annual Pride Proclamation on June 2.

"Removal of the flag is a big deal because it’s just a little symbolism to let us know, okay. I’m welcome here. I’m safe here. There’s allies in this place," says Cheyenne Crooker, the founder and president of the Butte Pride Foundation, a local nonprofit that supports the queer community with events and resources.

"We will continue to be here, you know, the morons that are in charge right now can continue to try to silence us and make us go away and we will not go anywhere. We will continue to be here."

Crooker says the new law that was recently signed by Gov. Greg Gianforte specifically targets the LGBTQ+ community.

"It’s really interesting that this new bill is very much specifically targeted at the queer community," says Crooker.

The law permits flags that have historical significance, honor law enforcement, educational institutions, and Tribal communities. It also allows for foreign flags to be flown, as Butte has done for visiting dignitaries.

It does not permit flags that support political viewpoints representing sexual orientation or race.

"I mean, that’s problematic for a group of people who have been historically marginalized," says Crooker.

Despite the law banning Pride flags on government buildings, Butte-Silver Bow Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher says the city will still hold their annual Pride Proclamation as they have done for nearly 13 years in honor of the “Illegal Discrimination” ordinance that focuses on civil rights.

"It’s disheartening that the state is telling us what we can and what we can’t fly on our own government buildings. That new law really hits us on a number of things — on our mineyards like the original mineyard..." says Gallagher.

The Original Headframe is the main space for Butte’s many festivals, including the July 5th Pride Festival. In the past, a giant rainbow flag flew from the top of the headframe.

Crooker says the new law cannot make the queer community go away and she says now is a good time for allies to the community to fly flags at their personal homes and residences.

