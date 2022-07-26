Carroll College announces accelerated law degree program

HELENA - Carroll College announced a partnership with Gonzaga University for law students to be on an accelerated track to get their law degree in six years.

“Our desire is to have Carroll College undergraduate students interested in this, applying by spring for consideration and acceptance by late spring so that we can begin the process for fall of 2023,” said John Cech, Carroll College President.

Cech says the 3+3 dual enrollment programs will allow students to finish their undergraduate degree and begin Law School through Gonzaga.

Montana Governor Greg Gianforte also announced the Governor's Office will help facilitate internships for law students

“We want students to have opportunities to learn and begin their careers here in Montana. Our state will be better off for it,” said Gianforte.

Gonzaga President Thayne McCulloh says not only is the partnership between the two Catholic schools an intriguing one but is personal for him.

“Helena is kind of near and dear to me so on a very personal level too. It's exciting to have a professional opportunity to collaborate with Carroll and its community and hopefully create opportunities for Carroll students,” said McCulloh.

President McCulloh says that providing this opportunity for Carroll students is a great way to expand Gonzaga’s mission.

“Lawyers and those who work in the law play a critical role in helping us understand who we are as members of a culture and they serve as advocates for all kinds of people, including those who may not otherwise have a voice. So this is a very, very important expression of our work,” said McCulloh.

Students can apply in the spring and begin their dual law program in the fall of 2023.

For more information visit Carroll College’s website.

