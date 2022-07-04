Celebrate 4th of July in Montana with safety in mind

GREAT FALLS - Many people will be out enjoying the 4th of July outside, whether it’s on a boat, a patio, or a driveway lighting off fireworks. There are plenty of ways to enjoy the holiday but it’s important to do it the right way and safely.

Great Falls Fire Rescue says they’re expecting another heavy call load after one of their busiest holidays last year. The agency responded to 57 incidents during the holiday last, including 21 fires.

“We know that everybody wants to go out and celebrate the fourth and have a good time. However, for us, we respond to a lot of different grassfires and injuries because of fireworks,” Fire Marshal Mike McIntosh said. “It's really one of our busier times of the year. We're always expecting a busy day on the 4th of July. We're hoping that with a little bit more moisture this year that we don't have as many grass fires as we did last year because it was so dry. Enjoy the Fourth. Be smart and have fun.”

Concerns also arise from the number of injuries and risks associated with lighting fireworks, which first responders say can have fatal consequences.

"They are dangerous. Make sure that you are supervising your children, and that you are doing it in a safe spot, on private property in a safe location, away from houses, people, and flammable material. Just be smart about it," Great Falls Police Officer Michael Nelson said.

"Leave the big fireworks to the professionals. The city puts on phenomenal fireworks display with some big artillery shells and some cool sites. We like to see some individuals shy away from those bigger fireworks because they are more dangerous," noted Great Falls Emergency Services manager Justin Grohs.

Great Falls Fire Rescue urges those setting off fireworks to take these necessary steps to keep yourself and others safe.