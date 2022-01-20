Checking in with Denton after the devastating wildfire

DENTON — Many Denton residents remained displaced by a fire that ravaged the Fergus County community on Dec. 1, 2021.

The fire destroyed nearly 50 homes and businesses throughout the community.

There are numerous homes completely unscathed sitting right next to homes leveled by the fire.

Denton resident Debi Vancleve expressed her gratitude that the entire town did not go up in flames.

She credits a Belt firefighter who stationed himself outside her home preventing the fire from demolishing it.

The town received ample amounts of clothing and household item donations since the fire, to the point where they had to begin passing it along to other communities in need.

Thanks to the assistance of fellow Montanans, Denton is able to put all of its focus into rebuilding.

The town is still in need of financial support in order to do so.

An auction and concert benefit event is taking place on Friday, Jan. 21 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. with a concert taking place after.

Admission is $20 at the door after 7 p.m.

The live auction begins on Saturday, Jan. 22 at 11 a.m. at the Lewistown Trade Center.

Click here to visit the Denton Fire Relief Auction website .