College students work with the Montana Department of Commerce on population data model

HELENA - The Montana Department of Commerce and Carroll College announced the completion of a new county population forecasting data model to plan for future community development and land-use planning.

Dr. Kelly S. Cline of Carroll College teaches Math 321, A class at Carroll better known as 'Math in the Mountains.'

The course has been around for 8 years and is designed to be hands-on using math to model real-world situations playing out on local, state or national levels.

It runs in partnership with different nonprofits, businesses, or agencies.

This year, Carroll worked with the Montana Department of Commerce on a new data model that helps predict population at the county level for the next five years.

Mary Craigle, with the Department of Commerce, says the partnership was a natural fit.

"I ran across a project that they had done for the future here in Helena. And knowing that I needed this model because we just didn't have the capacity to build it. I was just thrilled. And again, I mean, it's to pay consultants to do this would be tens of tens of thousands of dollars," said Craigle.

This year's project is of particular interest. It comes after census numbers showed Montana's population grew enough to help the state reclaim a second US House seat and an amid housing shortage that has driven up home prices in both urban and rural areas.

Dr. Clien says it's a learning experience that is both memorable and impactful.

"It just takes things to a whole different level when we're working as consultants to outside organizations and the answers we come up with are useful, are helpful, that can actually have a real positive impact on things," said Cline.

The department of commerce estimates the partnership with Carroll save the state at least $100,000 and the new data model will be part of a larger planning platform the state says communities can use for planning and economic development.

"I think mathematics is really powerful. I think it's a useful tool in a wide variety of fields of human knowledge. And so when we can tie these mathematics learning experiences, our courses to specific projects to help out community organizations, I think that inspires the student. This isn't just something out of a textbook. This is something real," said Cline.

This isn't the first time Math in the Mountains has tackled important topics. They have previously analyzed inventory data for the Helena Food Share, more efficient scheduling systems for physical therapists at St. Peter's Health, and worked with Helena's ExplorationWorks children's science center.

The model and more information are available on Commerce’s Census and Economic Information Center’s website.