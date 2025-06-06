GREAT FALLS — Some residents in Cascade County have growing concerns after a person infected with measles from Hill County visited Prospect Heights Medical Center, potentially exposing dozens more.

One of those most vulnerable is newborn River Daniel Kaupish, and his mother, Samantha Kaupish, is overjoyed with her baby but also filled with worry.

New mom explains her concerns about measles:

Concerns growing over measles exposure in Great Falls

“He’s not eligible for the vaccine until at least six months,” Samantha said, explaining the anxiety many parents of infants face amid the outbreak.

Though the vaccine age for infants has been lowered to six months, it’s still considered a ‘zero dose’, meaning children are still encouraged to get vaccinated a second time around their first birthday, and a third time between the ages of four and six.

Measles is highly contagious, spreading rapidly among those without immunity.

According to the Montana Department of Health & Human Services (DPHHS), “If somebody with measles walks into a room, 90% of people who have no immunity to it will get infected.”

MTN News

Vaccination remains the most effective defense. One dose of the measles vaccine is about 93% effective, while two doses reach approximately 97% efficacy.

Health officials warn that a recent decline in vaccination rates is largely responsible for the current outbreak.

“It’s been 35 years since we had a reported measles case in the state,” says DPHHS State Epidemiologist Laura Williamson.

Montana has seen 17 cases and two hospitalizations linked to the measles virus since April.

Watch related coverage: Logan Health forms Measles Incident Command Team

Logan Health forms Measles Incident Command Team

In response to the recent exposure at Prospect Heights Medical Center, the Montana DPHHS has urged individuals who were at certain locations within the facility and are not immunized to quarantine at home for 21 days.

These precautions, including immunizations and quarantines, are reminiscent of the COVID-19 pandemic, but DPHHS reassures that the situation is unlikely to escalate to a similar scale.

“It will not be another pandemic-like situation,” says Williamson.

Still, for parents like Samantha, the threat feels very real.

“Measles could be fatal for a newborn,” she said. “I feel the need to protect him and hide away.”

Samantha hopes others take the outbreak seriously.

“It’s their right not to vaccinate, but I think they should be honest and disclose it to others,” she urged, emphasizing the importance of community responsibility in protecting vulnerable populations.