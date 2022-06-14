Crews repair weather-caused damage to power lines, poles across southern Montana

BUTTE - NorthWestern Energy crews are working to repair damage to power lines, poles and other equipment caused by strong storms and flood water across southern Montana.

Crews worked with local emergency service agencies to access equipment safely in flood-damaged areas.

The company warns the public to stay away from all damaged and downed power lines. If you smell natural gas, leave the area immediately, do not use a phone, match, light switch or anything else that could trigger the ignition of gas. When at a safe distance, call 911 to report the gas smell.

Stay clear of NorthWestern Energy crews as they work to make repairs and restore outages as quickly as possible, safely.

For the most up-to-date information on outages, visit northwesternenergy.com/outages/outage-map