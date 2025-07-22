CLYDE PARK — MTN recently reported about tensions rising in Clyde Park as local ranchers fought with Crazy Mountain Ranch over water use.

Lawsuits have now been filed.

“Water's for fighting. Whiskey’s for drinking. You’ve heard that.” It's an all-time saying that local rancher Phil Gilbert knows too well.

We spoke to ranchers in Clyde Park in early June who shared their thoughts on Crazy Mountain Ranch’s water use.

“When the rest of us have a project with the DNRC? The Ts are crossed, and the I's are dotted before they’ll even let us start. That wasn’t the case with them; they had things well underway,” shares Gilbert.

Watch: Ranchers fight back against Crazy Mountain Ranch’s water practices

DNRC files lawsuit against Crazy Mountain Ranch over alleged illegal water use

Crazy Mountain Ranch (CMR) was bought by Lone Mountain Land Company from Marlboro in 2021, to run a private membership experience featuring outdoor and mountain recreation, golf, lodging and more.

The ranch began to irrigate its new 18-hole golf course in 2024, but according to the state they did so without proper water rights. Irrigation continued in the 2025 season, angering local ranchers.

“Basically, they said, ‘No matter what? We’re still going to water our golf course,” shared another rancher, Bob Boyd.

When MTN reached out to CMR in early June, they provided a statement saying, “The Crazy Mountain Ranch is diligently managing its water rights through the administrative process and is confident this will not negatively impact the water rights of neighboring landowners.”

A dozen official formal complaints of illegal water use have been filed by neighboring landowners with the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC).

Bob Boyd was the first to file a complaint on May 30, “If we don’t protect the resources that we have? They’re going to go away."

The DNRC asked CMR to stop watering their golf course on June 26 and on June 30, CMR responded by stating they would not.

The DNRC filed a cease-and-desist against Crazy Mountain Ranch over their golf course water use on July 11, stating, “Any further irrigation may result in judicial enforcement, including a fine of $1,000 per day for each violation”.

MTN reached out to Crazy Mountain Ranch to gather their thoughts.

Their statement reads, “CMR is working with the DNRC to execute a consent order in which it will agree not to use its decreed water on the golf course. CMR believes that execution of such an order will obviate the need for DNRC proceeding with its action.”

They continued by adding, “CMR has commenced trucking in water to irrigate its golf course. CMR believes its acquisition and use of such water is in accordance with all applicable legal requirements.”