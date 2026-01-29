Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCrime and Courts

Arrest made in Great Falls homicide investigation

Lane Gibson charged with tampering with witnesses or informants
GREAT FALLS — The Cascade County Sheriff’s Office said on Thursday that Lane Gibson has been arrested in connection with the investigation into the stabbing death of Terrell Johnson.

Johnson, 25 years old, was found dead in a vehicle on the 1700 block of 22nd Avenue South on Jan.9.

A news release from the Sheriff's Office states that Gibson, age 20, is facing a felony charge of tampering with witnesses or informants in connection with the homicide investigation.

Investigators developed probable cause that Gibson attempted to influence a potential witness to provide false information about his whereabouts in the early morning hours of Jan. 9.

According to the news release, he took these actions after learning that a criminal investigation was underway.

Gibson is considered a "person of interest" and is believed to have been with Johnson in the hours leading up to the homicide.

Bail for Gibson was set at $150,000.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call Detective Nick Allison at 406-836-0010 or email him at nallison@cascadecountymt.gov.

