DNRC launches new interactive Montana public access map

MISSOULA — Have you ever wondered where you can recreate on state lands?

Well, the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC) has just rolled out a new public land access map to help answer any questions you may have.

The interactive map provides comprehensive information on the status of all state trust lands, including the area’s accessibility, public access restrictions and special use cases such as if a piece of land is only accessible by water.

The map also provides information on what kind of recreation is allowed on what land. It's been in the works for three years, with the DNRC working on it during their slow seasons. The map is something the DNRC has been waiting to finally roll out.

“We’re really excited to produce this for the public and get this really great customer service provided out there. And again, leveraging technology to put this information in their hands and make it really easy, to know where they’re allowed to be and what kind of uses can occur,” said Jessica Hoag, recreational use and public access coordinator for the DNRC.

Click here to view the DNRC Public Access Map.