Crews respond to house fire in Butte

Raw Video: crews respond to house fire in Butte
Emergency crews respond to house fire in Butte (December 16, 2021)
Posted at 9:57 AM, Dec 17, 2021
BUTTE — A dramatic scene unfolded on Thursday as the Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department battled to put out a house fire at 724 South Placer in Uptown Butte.

Three engines responded to the fire at approximately 2:45 p.m. and began working to contain it.

The home is occupied by a father and his three children, but fortunately they were not home when the fire started.

The family arrived home to see it smoking and rushed to a neighbor's house to call 911.

There is no word yet on the amount of damage.

According to Fire Marshall Kelly J. Lee, the cause of the fire is still being investigated.

