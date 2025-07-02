Explore the Museum of the Rockies’ newest exhibit featuring rare dinosaurs

BOZEMAN — The Museum of the Rockies has opened an exciting new exhibit titled “Cretaceous Crossroads,” showcasing a range of prehistoric fossils, including a unique horned dinosaur skull recently prepared for public display.

Museum staff worked tirelessly for over a year — approximately 1,500 hours — to prepare the exhibit and ensure the stability of the fossils.

“I’m going through all the cracks to make sure everything is stable,” said one of the staff involved in the project. The intriguing dinosaur skull was found in central Montana and is notable for being at least 10 million years older than the famous Triceratops.

The skull, which had been buried for roughly 70 million years, is now unveiled to the public for the first time.

The museum invites the public to explore its underground labs, where much of the fossil preparation takes place.

Oftentimes, this critical behind-the-scenes work goes unnoticed, but it forms the backbone of what visitors eventually see on the display floor.

The horned dinosaur skull is just one of 40,000 fossils housed at the Museum of the Rockies.

As researchers continue to study this remarkable specimen, the exhibit serves as a gateway to understanding life during the Cretaceous period.

Visitors can look forward to an upcoming installment that will delve even deeper into the rich history of this fascinating era.

