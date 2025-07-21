Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Fatal motorcycle crash near Dillon under investigation

The crash, which happened on July 17, near Dillon, claimed the life of an 82-year-old Utah man.
A motorcycle accident that happened on Thursday, July 17, near Dillon has claimed the life of an 82-year-old motorcyclist from Draper, Utah.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the crash when a pickup truck — driven by a 26-year-old man from Eureka — was attempting to pass a motorcycle on Interstate 15 and failed to notice the motorcyclist in the left lane.

The pickup's trailer collided with the motorcycle's sidecar, running the motorcyclist off the road, resulting in the rider being thrown from the bike and sustaining fatal injuries.

While the investigation is still ongoing, the Montana Highway Patrol reports that alcohol and drugs are suspected factors in the crash.

Authorities are continuing to gather evidence and reconstruct the events leading up to the collision.

As the investigation progresses, officials are urging anyone with additional information to come forward.

