Gallatin College launches new hospitality program to address worker shortage

BOZEMAN — Did you know that in 2024, Montana had nearly 14 million tourists? And what are those tourists doing? Staying at hotels and eating at restaurants, which is why we can never have a shortage of hospitality workers, and why Gallatin College is starting a new hospitality program.

“I think at the end of the day, hospitality is connection and people,” shares Meredith Allen.

Meredith has worked in hospitality her entire life. In 2021, she moved to Montana and worked at The Ranch at Rock Creek in Philipsburg.

“I was running the front desk, helping out with logistics, and interacting a lot with guests. I eventually ended up being a recruiter there as well,” Meredith tells me.

I asked Meredith, “Is there a need for hospitality workers here in Montana?” She replied, “Absolutely. It’s a growing industry. We don’t see any sign of it slowing down.”

According to a University of Montana study, in 2024, 13.7 million visitors came to Montana and spent around $5 billion. This supports around 38,240 jobs, many of which are in hospitality. Meredith expects those numbers to rise.

“Those human-to-human interactions aren't going away. Service, I think, will be an evergreen industry,” Meredith tells me.

But, other than a four-year bachelor's degree from Montana State University, there was no way to get any education in hospitality in Southwest Montana. “So, it is in need," Stephanie Gray informed me.

Gray is the dean of Gallatin College. She told me that $1 million in funding from the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation kick-started a new one-year hospitality program that results in a hospitality certificate.

“They’re also going to get to interact with the industry a lot and have experiences with our industry partners,” shared Gray.

Gallatin College partners with over 80 local industries, including Montana Ale Works, Sage Lodge, Mountain Sky Guest Ranch, local hotels, and even fishing guides, giving students hands-on experience. Meredith, who will be the hospitality program manager, says this will prepare Montana for the future.

“The tourists are coming, right? So as Montanans, if we can shape their experiences the way we want to show off Montana, I think that’s especially important,” Meredith added.

Five students are currently signed up for this program. Classes start August 20, and if you're interested, you can still enroll.