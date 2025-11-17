Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Gas prices hold steady over the past week in Montana

Gas pumps Missoula
MTN News file
Gas pumps Missoula
MISSOULA — Gas prices have remained unchanged over the past week in Montana.

Gasbuddy.com reports the average price for a gallon of gas is $2.99 as of Monday, Nov. 17, 2025.

Gas prices in Montana are 5.3¢ per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 1.1¢ per gallon higher than a year ago.

The national average has fallen 0.4¢ over the past week to $3.03 per gallon as of Monday.

Nationally, gas prices are 1.1¢ per gallon higher than a month ago and also 1.1¢ higher than a year ago.

The cheapest gas in Montana was $2.79 per gallon on Sunday, while the most expensive was $4.33.

