BOZEMAN — Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte says the state is making progress in addressing addiction, but acknowledges that the increase in suspected overdoses remains very concerning as communities across the fourth-largest state face varying challenges with scarce resources.

Between 2020 and 2024, 796 Montanans died from unintentional overdoses, with 345 deaths, or 43%, caused by fentanyl. In Butte, 21 people died, making Silver Bow County the highest death rate per population in Montana.

Watch Gov. Gianforte discusses Montana's $300M fight against the addiction crisis:

Gov. Gianforte addresses Montana's addiction crisis as overdose deaths continue statewide

"We've partnered with Butte-Silver Bow. I did an emergency declaration back in 2022, along with J.P. Gallagher and the team there. Really trying to emphasize that one pill can kill, that's the message we're trying to get out," Gianforte said.

The emergency declaration appears to have had an impact in Butte. In 2022, there were 10 deaths from fentanyl. That number fell to five in 2023, and there were no fentanyl deaths in 2024.

However, 136 people in the state lost their lives to unintentional overdoses last year, so the work continues.

"Addiction, overdose and behavioral health are really two sides of the same coin. This is why we appropriated $300 million for behavioral health in the state. We're working on building additional facilities, upgrading the facilities we have," Gianforte said.

In 2021, Gianforte spearheaded the HEART Initiative - Healing and Ending Addiction Through Recovery and Treatment - which is funded with revenue from marijuana.

"I felt if we are going to hand out a Schedule 1 drug, we might as well use revenues to pay for addiction recovery. So that was the commitment we made in 2021. I think it's now $45 million a year. It's available to communities in grants to nonprofits that are doing work in addiction recovery," Gianforte said.

The governor says coupling that with recent legislation allowing Medicaid to pick up some of the costs has resulted in 1,500 Montanans receiving addiction treatment this year.

As of last week, HEART funds are being used to help those who are incarcerated receive behavioral health care 30 days before release in an effort to bridge the gap between correctional and community-based care.

Tackling the addiction problem in the fourth-largest state remains a challenge, with resources scarce and community needs varying from larger cities to Montana's smallest towns.

"We're making progress. The increase in suspected overdoses this year is very concerning. That's why I'm glad you're shining a light on it," Gianforte said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.