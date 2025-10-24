Gov. Gianforte highlights trade interests during visits to Korea, Japan

Gov. Greg Gianforte promoted Montana products and the Treasure State’s partnerships with South Korea and Japan on a trade mission this week, the Daily Montanan reports.

On the trip, Gianforte, a Republican, touted wheat, beef, coal and technology — and opportunities for future growth in trade — to business leaders, such as Chairman Jin-Sik Yoon of the Korea International Trade Association, one of Korea’s top five private economic organizations representing more than 70,000 companies.

In 2024, Korea was Montana’s second-largest trading partner, with $335 million in exports, according to a series of news releases from the Governor’s Office about the trip.

“Montana is open for business, and we are eager to partner with Korea’s most innovative companies,” Gianforte said in a statement. “From agriculture to advanced technology, Montana offers the talent, resources, and business climate needed to grow and succeed in the global market.”

In Korea, Gianforte highlighted an existing partnership with a couple of companies, UP Chemical and Advanced Material Solutions, and their recent investment in a manufacturing facility in Stevensville, the news release said.

It said SemiLink Materials recently established a facility in the Bitterroot and serves as a worldwide supplier of specialty gases for the semiconductor industry.

Industrial machinery exports, largely for semiconductor applications, were Montana’s largest export to Korea in 2024, accounting for $103 million in sales, and wheat is the state’s most consistent export to both Japan and Korea, at $38 million last year, according to a news release.

In Japan, Gianforte promoted wheat, beef and technology, and he outlined opportunities for collaboration in photonics, quantum, semiconductors, advanced manufacturing and clean energy, according to a news release. He also invited the Japan External Trade Organization to lead a delegation to Montana.

Gianforte highlighted Montana’s “strong business climate” and interest in encouraging innovation and more trade, a news release said.

He touted Montana’s work in bioscience and growth in academic research, including in photonics.

“Globally, the photonics industry is estimated to be worth $1.75 trillion and is an enabling technology that contributes more than $16 trillion to global GDP,” a news release said. “Montana has one of the highest per capita concentrations of companies in the United States specializing in optics, photonics, and quantum technology and a strong history of working with Japan and Korea, with some business partnerships having been established for over 30 years.”

In a statement, he said Montana and Japan share a deep history rooted in “respect, innovation and opportunity.”

“We’re building on that foundation by expanding our collaboration in technology, energy, and agriculture to create more good-paying jobs and investment in Montana and Japanese communities.”

He also met with representatives in the beef industry to highlight Montana as one of the top ten beef-producing states in the U.S. and the more than $41 million in beef exports sent to Japan last year.

The governor touted Montana coal and energy as well. A news release said roughly half of the 26 million metric tons of coal mined in Montana each year are exported to Asian markets through Canada.

“Montana has long been a global leader in providing dependable energy,” Gianforte said. “We’re committed to ensuring a stable supply of coal and to growing the partnerships that power communities here in Japan and back home in Montana.”

