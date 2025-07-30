Habitat project aims to boost trout populations on Madison River

The Madison River, renowned worldwide for its blue-ribbon trout fishing, is facing challenges in a specific stretch where fish are struggling to find quality spawning waters.

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP) is initiating a habitat improvement project this fall to address this issue.

The Madison River is very popular, and thousands spend time floating along it. Sadly, there is a section that is not ideal for Montana's sought-after trout.

FWP spokesman Morgan Jacobsen says the primary issue stems from low recruitment rates and limited spawning habitat in the area.

"What we'd like to do is improve that habitat and create more space for trout to spawn, and hopefully, we will see trout populations increase as a result," Jacobsen explained.

The project is set to begin this September and will impact certain turnouts along the river while indirectly affecting recreational users in the region, specifically from Warm Springs to the Highway Bridge.

"There are several islands in this stretch of the river. We plan to enhance some of the side channels that come between the bank and the islands to create refuge and better spawning habitat for trout," Jacobsen described.

FWP is partnering with NorthWestern Energy and the Bureau of Land Management on this initiative. The project will also include revegetation efforts along the riverbanks and islands.

Despite some short-term impacts for users, FWP believes that the long-term benefits will outweigh any temporary inconveniences.

"We're looking at the long game. We want to increase trout populations so that we can continue to enjoy this resource for all that it offers, and the fishery component is part of that," Jacobsen stated.

The work in the river channel is scheduled to begin in September and will continue through November. While floaters will still be permitted on the river during this period, they will be asked to stay close to the far bank to minimize disruptions.

The subsequent revegetation efforts will follow the initial work.

As stakeholders move forward with the project, the hope is that enhancing the habitat will result in a thriving trout population, benefiting both the ecosystem and the fishing community in the coming years.