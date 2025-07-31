Where Montana stands at roughly the halfway point of the 100 deadliest days

HELENA — We are just about at the mid-point of the 100 deadliest days, the time between Memorial Day and Labor Day, when law enforcement sees an increase in fatal crashes.

"Everybody's out enjoying the nice, beautiful summers we have here," said Montana Highway Patrol Captain Shawn Silvan.

Whether it is tourists coming to visit, students out on break, or residents traveling to enjoy the outdoors, traffic picks up during the summer.

"It's the increased presence of being outdoors [that] increases the fatalities that we have on our roadways," Capt. Silvan said.

Silvan says so far this year, Montana has had 36 fatal crashes and 37 fatalities during the 100 deadliest days.

Nine of those fatalities involved alcohol, and nine are attributed to other impaired driving, which includes drug use.

Silvan says when comparing 2024 to 2025, this year overall has 5% fewer fatal crashes, but 5% more total fatalities.

"For instance, if we have a passenger in the vehicle that may not be wearing their seatbelt, that could contribute to that number," Silvan said.

He says there are three major factors that contribute to the fatal crashes that we see here in Montana: speeding, impaired driving, and not buckling up.

Silvan says you are 45% more likely not to be killed in a crash if you are wearing your seatbelt and 50% more likely to reduce serious injury if you are wearing it.

While it might be muscle memory for some, Silvan says he has heard many excuses for people not wearing a seatbelt.

"I had one person tell me that it would mess up their clothes, which is an awful reason not to wear a seatbelt," he said. "Some people just say that they've heard that somebody was in a crash [and] died because they were wearing their seatbelt, which is extremely rare."

Buckling up is one way to keep yourself safe, but also remember to stay vigilant on roadways and to get a sober ride home if you need.